Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Has $1.54 Million Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dodge & Cox grew its position in Incyte by 11.1% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 20,067,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,524,554,000 after buying an additional 2,007,555 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,452,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $718,135,000 after purchasing an additional 198,104 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,338,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $741,639,000 after purchasing an additional 329,701 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 117.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,682,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $610,164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,142,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $390,693,000 after purchasing an additional 445,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Stock Performance

Shares of Incyte stock opened at $82.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.36. Incyte Co. has a 1-year low of $64.32 and a 1-year high of $84.86. The company has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.10). Incyte had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 26.30%. The business had revenue of $823.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INCY. Evercore ISI downgraded Incyte to an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com cut Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Incyte from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. TheStreet cut Incyte from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Incyte from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Incyte presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.20.

Incyte Profile

(Get Rating)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Further Reading

