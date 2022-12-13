Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) by 61.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 84,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,876 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Brixmor Property Group by 170.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Brixmor Property Group by 47,125.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brixmor Property Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.04.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, Director Michael B. Berman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $344,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,552.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BRX opened at $22.62 on Tuesday. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.62 and a 1-year high of $27.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.24 and a 200 day moving average of $21.47. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. This is a positive change from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

