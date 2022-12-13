Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Purchases 6,890 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,890 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Pentair during the 1st quarter valued at $352,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pentair by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 334,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,117,000 after acquiring an additional 29,200 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Pentair by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 63,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in Pentair by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 23,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 11,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Pentair by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 4,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Pentair to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet lowered Pentair from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Pentair from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Pentair from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised Pentair from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.40.

Pentair Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of PNR opened at $46.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.26 and a 200 day moving average of $45.43. Pentair plc has a fifty-two week low of $38.55 and a fifty-two week high of $75.95. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Pentair Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. This is an increase from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pentair news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 3,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $184,522.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,238,688. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

