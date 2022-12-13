Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Acquired by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,164 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MPC. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 50,346.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,824,999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $232,243,000 after buying an additional 2,819,399 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 21.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,481,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,067,202,000 after buying an additional 2,244,421 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 22,119.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,227,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $190,449,000 after buying an additional 2,217,443 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 39.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,695,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $572,449,000 after buying an additional 1,878,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 18,045.7% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,223,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $100,574,000 after buying an additional 1,216,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $111.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $59.96 and a 12 month high of $127.62.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 13.18%.

MPC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.71.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 100,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $12,175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,138,565.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 100,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $12,175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,138,565.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $3,291,231.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,705.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 247,244 shares of company stock valued at $28,908,270 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Featured Articles

