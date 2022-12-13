Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Buys 527 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NDSN. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Nordson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 186.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 126.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 196.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

NDSN opened at $238.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.92. Nordson Co. has a 52-week low of $194.89 and a 52-week high of $271.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $226.44 and its 200-day moving average is $221.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.48%.

In other news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.48, for a total transaction of $321,870.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,142.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP James E. Devries sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.42, for a total transaction of $982,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,179,464.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.48, for a total value of $321,870.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,142.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NDSN shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Nordson from $232.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com lowered Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Nordson from $310.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Nordson to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nordson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.20.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

