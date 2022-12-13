Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,475 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 0.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 2.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,242 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 0.9% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 3,466 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 533 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $432.00 to $373.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $373.00 to $359.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $406.23.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $363.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $349.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $369.06. The firm has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.72. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $299.41 and a 1 year high of $567.57.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.02% and a negative return on equity of 10.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

Insider Transactions at Domino’s Pizza

In other news, Director James A. Goldman sold 399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $131,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,020,590. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

