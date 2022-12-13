Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Marvell Technology (MRVL)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Marvell Technology (NASDAQ: MRVL) recently:

12/2/2022 – Marvell Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $54.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/2/2022 – Marvell Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $60.00 to $55.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/2/2022 – Marvell Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $80.00 to $55.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/2/2022 – Marvell Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $70.00 to $55.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/2/2022 – Marvell Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $80.00 to $60.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/2/2022 – Marvell Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $41.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/2/2022 – Marvell Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $80.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/2/2022 – Marvell Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $62.00 to $54.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/2/2022 – Marvell Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $64.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/2/2022 – Marvell Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. to $60.00.

12/2/2022 – Marvell Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $90.00 to $63.00.

12/2/2022 – Marvell Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $75.00 to $65.00.

12/2/2022 – Marvell Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $75.00 to $65.00.

12/2/2022 – Marvell Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $71.00 to $65.00.

11/28/2022 – Marvell Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $85.00 to $75.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/28/2022 – Marvell Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $90.00 to $80.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/15/2022 – Marvell Technology is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock.

10/18/2022 – Marvell Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $65.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MRVL opened at $42.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.00. The stock has a market cap of $36.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -266.13, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.40. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.30 and a 52 week high of $91.78.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -150.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total value of $238,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,429 shares in the company, valued at $5,177,484.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total transaction of $238,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,429 shares in the company, valued at $5,177,484.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 274,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,336,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $886,800 over the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 140.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

