Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Marvell Technology (MRVL)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Marvell Technology (NASDAQ: MRVL) recently:

  • 12/2/2022 – Marvell Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $54.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
  • 12/2/2022 – Marvell Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $60.00 to $55.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
  • 12/2/2022 – Marvell Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $80.00 to $55.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
  • 12/2/2022 – Marvell Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $70.00 to $55.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 12/2/2022 – Marvell Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $80.00 to $60.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 12/2/2022 – Marvell Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $41.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
  • 12/2/2022 – Marvell Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $80.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 12/2/2022 – Marvell Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $62.00 to $54.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 12/2/2022 – Marvell Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $64.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 12/2/2022 – Marvell Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. to $60.00.
  • 12/2/2022 – Marvell Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $90.00 to $63.00.
  • 12/2/2022 – Marvell Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $75.00 to $65.00.
  • 12/2/2022 – Marvell Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $75.00 to $65.00.
  • 12/2/2022 – Marvell Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $71.00 to $65.00.
  • 11/28/2022 – Marvell Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $85.00 to $75.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
  • 11/28/2022 – Marvell Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $90.00 to $80.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 11/15/2022 – Marvell Technology is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock.
  • 10/18/2022 – Marvell Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $65.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MRVL opened at $42.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.00. The stock has a market cap of $36.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -266.13, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.40. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.30 and a 52 week high of $91.78.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -150.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total value of $238,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,429 shares in the company, valued at $5,177,484.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total transaction of $238,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,429 shares in the company, valued at $5,177,484.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 274,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,336,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $886,800 over the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Marvell Technology

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 140.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

