Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) by 64.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,520 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 579.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,505,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,300,000 after buying an additional 8,958,751 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 313.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,725,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,679,000 after purchasing an additional 5,856,834 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 443.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,310,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,393,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965,943 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 13.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,874,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,255,000 after purchasing an additional 691,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 26.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,592,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,159 shares in the last quarter. 72.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Paul Massey sold 9,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.42, for a total value of $301,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,993.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Announces Dividend

NASDAQ PECO opened at $32.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.12. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a one year low of $27.07 and a one year high of $36.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.60, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.0933 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is 448.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PECO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. to $32.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

