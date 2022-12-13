Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Purchases 16,583 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 16,583 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,207,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $610,251,000 after buying an additional 585,270 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,946,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,346,000 after buying an additional 161,978 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 7,453,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,820,000 after buying an additional 2,667,613 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,923,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,112,000 after buying an additional 16,357 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 479.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,767,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,772,676 shares during the period. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on HR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.75.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

Healthcare Realty Trust Increases Dividend

NYSE:HR opened at $19.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 72.34 and a beta of 0.70. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 52 week low of $18.40 and a 52 week high of $34.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 459.28%.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

