Castleark Management LLC Purchases New Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Hershey by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hershey during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, ACG Wealth bought a new position in Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.82, for a total transaction of $339,927.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,422,884.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.39, for a total transaction of $3,140,557.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,555 shares in the company, valued at $33,180,816.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.82, for a total value of $339,927.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,422,884.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,574 shares of company stock valued at $12,446,698. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hershey Stock Performance

NYSE:HSY opened at $239.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.07 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $185.17 and a twelve month high of $242.63.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.10. Hershey had a return on equity of 58.19% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 54.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on HSY shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock. Erste Group Bank lowered Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen started coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $244.00 to $269.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.31.

Hershey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.