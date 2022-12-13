Castleark Management LLC Sells 940 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Castleark Management LLC cut its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,230 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Generac by 7.5% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the second quarter worth approximately $602,000. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Generac by 2.3% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 11,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Generac by 5.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,393,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $714,666,000 after buying an additional 185,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Sky Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Generac by 407.1% during the second quarter. Clear Sky Advisers LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Generac alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Generac from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Generac from $305.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Generac from $225.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Generac Stock Performance

In other news, Director Robert D. Dixon purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $97.27 per share, with a total value of $194,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,216.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.90, for a total transaction of $899,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 600,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,115,402.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert D. Dixon purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $97.27 per share, for a total transaction of $194,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,216.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNRC opened at $96.00 on Tuesday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.90 and a 12 month high of $377.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.13. Generac had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Generac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.