Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Purchases 940 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. FMR LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,488,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,122,000 after buying an additional 1,223,134 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,428,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,065,000 after buying an additional 496,542 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Constellation Brands by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,203,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,724,000 after buying an additional 392,964 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,327,000 after buying an additional 313,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 444,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,351,000 after purchasing an additional 223,251 shares during the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $245.49 on Tuesday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.59 and a twelve month high of $261.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $241.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.03. The company has a market capitalization of $45.29 billion, a PE ratio of 791.93, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.29. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 1.03%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 300.01%.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In related news, major shareholder 2015 Business Holdings Lp Rht sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total value of $239,060,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 350,000 shares in the company, valued at $83,671,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Constellation Brands news, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $884,522,478.12. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 24,347,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,820,464,103.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2015 Business Holdings Lp Rht sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $239,060,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 350,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,671,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,705,145 shares of company stock worth $1,124,869,978. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $263.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $244.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.21.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Featured Articles

