iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Shares Acquired by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) by 459.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,673,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,374,681 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $51,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IQLT. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Covington Capital Management increased its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1,270.8% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $86,000.

Shares of IQLT stock opened at $33.43 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.04. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $27.02 and a twelve month high of $39.67.

