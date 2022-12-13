Jane Street Group LLC Has $50.58 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Jane Street Group LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 52.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,717,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,906,802 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 1.50% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $50,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 19.6% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 21,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 29,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

NYSEARCA SPTS opened at $28.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.17. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $28.67 and a 1-year high of $30.49.

