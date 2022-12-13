Jane Street Group LLC Sells 1,921,249 Shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF)

Jane Street Group LLC cut its holdings in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF – Get Rating) by 39.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,918,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,921,249 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 11.05% of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury worth $58,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TBF. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the second quarter worth $10,550,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the second quarter worth $1,433,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the second quarter worth $459,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the second quarter worth $235,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 77.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 430,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,627,000 after purchasing an additional 188,106 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TBF opened at $21.26 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.81 and its 200-day moving average is $21.23. ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury has a twelve month low of $15.73 and a twelve month high of $24.81.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury Company Profile

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return of -100% of the return of an index for a single day.

