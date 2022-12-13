iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) Shares Acquired by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Get Rating) by 130.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,058,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,166,724 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $56,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $805,680,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 423.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,469,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $177,210,000 after acquiring an additional 5,234,862 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $173,926,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 262.7% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,807,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VPR Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. VPR Management LLC now owns 3,052,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,650,000 after acquiring an additional 49,100 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Brazil ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Price Performance

EWZ opened at $29.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.37. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 12-month low of $25.22 and a 12-month high of $39.59.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.