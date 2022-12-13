Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Purchases 23,021 Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) by 60.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 61,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,021 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 7,854.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 10,968.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KRG opened at $21.78 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.49. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1 year low of $16.42 and a 1 year high of $23.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of -37.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Kite Realty Group Trust Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -151.72%.

KRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kite Realty Group Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gerald M. Gorski sold 11,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $224,824.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,791.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Kite Realty Group Trust news, Director Gerald M. Gorski sold 11,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $224,824.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,791.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven P. Grimes sold 12,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total transaction of $289,343.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 778,506 shares in the company, valued at $17,399,609.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 102,730 shares of company stock valued at $2,238,713. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.