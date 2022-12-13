Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Buys 200 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,784,000. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,591,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 2,441.8% during the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 141,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,085,000 after acquiring an additional 136,352 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,062,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 8,867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $4,771,009.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,362,822. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $4,771,009.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,362,822. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $236,530.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,299 shares in the company, valued at $22,341,812.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $120.66 on Tuesday. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $65.13 and a 12-month high of $146.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.62. The company has a market capitalization of $46.52 billion, a PE ratio of 5.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by $0.14. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $44.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VLO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Valero Energy from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Valero Energy from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com lowered Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Valero Energy to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.69.

About Valero Energy

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

