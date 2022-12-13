Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Has $1.05 Million Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in McKesson by 5.8% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in McKesson by 3.4% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in McKesson by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services boosted its position in McKesson by 1.4% during the first quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in McKesson by 72.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on McKesson from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen upped their price objective on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on McKesson from $370.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McKesson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $409.00.

In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.13, for a total transaction of $867,825.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,185,959.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.13, for a total transaction of $867,825.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,185,959.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total value of $4,202,828.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 25,733 shares of company stock valued at $9,577,228 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $377.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $53.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.63. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $228.19 and a 1-year high of $401.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $372.84 and its 200-day moving average is $350.84.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.13 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $70.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.66 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 267.09% and a net margin of 0.76%. Analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 24.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.24%.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

