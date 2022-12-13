2,341 Shares in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) Acquired by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,341 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Woodside Energy Group during the second quarter worth $17,667,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Woodside Energy Group during the second quarter worth $11,789,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Woodside Energy Group during the second quarter worth $10,849,000. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. acquired a new position in Woodside Energy Group during the second quarter worth $10,511,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Woodside Energy Group during the second quarter worth $10,464,000.

Woodside Energy Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS WOPEY opened at $23.09 on Tuesday. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $26.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Woodside Energy Group Profile

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Julimar-Brunello, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects.

