Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Acquires 3,350 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 236.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seeyond increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 6,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 10,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LH shares. Citigroup cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $296.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $308.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.63.

Insider Activity

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 25,000 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total value of $5,265,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,158 shares in the company, valued at $5,720,017.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.67, for a total transaction of $259,659.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,864.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total transaction of $5,265,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,158 shares in the company, valued at $5,720,017.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LH opened at $227.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.73. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $200.32 and a twelve month high of $317.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $227.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.66. The firm has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.07.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.71 by ($0.03). Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.36%.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

Featured Articles

