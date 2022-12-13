Castleark Management LLC Invests $381,000 in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,140 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 9.3% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,374 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Zendesk by 15.2% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 27,189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares in the last quarter. Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new position in Zendesk during the second quarter worth approximately $18,922,000. TIG Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zendesk by 216.1% during the second quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 1,929,922 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $142,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Zendesk by 9.7% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,869 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zendesk news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $534,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,941,147.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zendesk Price Performance

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Zendesk in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Zendesk currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.40.

NYSE:ZEN opened at $77.48 on Tuesday. Zendesk, Inc. has a one year low of $54.16 and a one year high of $130.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of -33.54 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.78.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $416.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.19 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 48.53% and a negative net margin of 17.82%. Equities research analysts expect that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

