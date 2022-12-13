Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Shares Purchased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) by 120.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,130,111 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 616,516 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Rogers Communications worth $54,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RCI. FMR LLC raised its stake in Rogers Communications by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,914,046 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $379,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,206 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 34.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,151,634 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $235,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,658 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 8.8% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,826,574 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $549,325,000 after acquiring an additional 798,106 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 8.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,046,637 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $337,807,000 after acquiring an additional 568,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 37.9% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,043,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $97,731,000 after purchasing an additional 561,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.35% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications Stock Performance

NYSE:RCI opened at $44.78 on Tuesday. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.23 and a 12-month high of $64.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.23.

Rogers Communications Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.367 dividend. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.61%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$83.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rogers Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.22.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

