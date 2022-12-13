MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Stock Holdings Lessened by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $3,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,459,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,925,401,000 after purchasing an additional 421,186 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 7.8% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,425,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,455,611,000 after acquiring an additional 390,604 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 2nd quarter worth about $89,968,000. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 307,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,673,000 after purchasing an additional 112,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWC Asset Advisors US LLC lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 247,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,345,000 after purchasing an additional 111,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $880.25 on Tuesday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $600.68 and a 12-month high of $1,365.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.92 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $898.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $847.04.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.25. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MELI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,470.00 to $1,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,150.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on MercadoLibre from $990.00 to $970.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,317.00.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

