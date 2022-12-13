Utah Retirement Systems Increases Stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,736 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $3,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.2% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 30,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the second quarter worth about $4,066,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the second quarter worth about $44,836,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 21.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 260,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,940,000 after purchasing an additional 45,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 24.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 133,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,559,000 after purchasing an additional 26,199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Up 0.5 %

TTWO opened at $102.61 on Tuesday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.00 and a 12-month high of $182.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.15). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 6.01% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TTWO. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $157.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.59.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

Further Reading

