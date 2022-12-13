Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Makes New $1.58 Million Investment in Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 112,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,584,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OLPX. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Olaplex by 98.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Olaplex by 6,000.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Olaplex in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Olaplex in the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG bought a new position in shares of Olaplex in the second quarter worth approximately $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OLPX stock opened at $5.47 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.43. Olaplex Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $30.41.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Olaplex from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Olaplex from $22.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Olaplex from $25.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Olaplex in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Olaplex from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.15.

Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

