Utah Retirement Systems Has $3.56 Million Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in PPL were worth $3,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PPL in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in PPL during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of PPL by 34.5% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

PPL opened at $29.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $23.47 and a twelve month high of $30.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.07 and a 200-day moving average of $27.94.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. PPL had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. PPL’s payout ratio is 94.74%.

PPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PPL from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of PPL from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America upgraded PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on PPL in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

