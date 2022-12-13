7,911 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Bought by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 7,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,558,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gries Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the second quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 140.5% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 35,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,015,000 after purchasing an additional 20,801 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 59.8% during the second quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 25,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 9,404 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $9,011,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 11.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 106,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,936,000 after purchasing an additional 11,053 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $212.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $203.66 and its 200-day moving average is $206.39. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $182.88 and a 1-year high of $256.54.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

