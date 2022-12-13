Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 144,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,539,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter worth about $2,637,000. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.7% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 22,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 11,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2,266.5% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 49,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 47,597 shares during the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of D opened at $59.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.23 and a twelve month high of $88.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.24. The firm has a market cap of $49.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.42.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.70%.

D has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.08.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

