Utah Retirement Systems Sells 300 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Utah Retirement Systems reduced its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,944 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Gartner were worth $3,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IT. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Gartner by 168.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gartner during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new position in Gartner during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Gartner during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in Gartner by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gartner alerts:

Gartner Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE IT opened at $347.96 on Tuesday. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $221.39 and a 52 week high of $357.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $319.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $288.37. The firm has a market cap of $27.50 billion, a PE ratio of 37.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.56. Gartner had a return on equity of 1,234.18% and a net margin of 14.41%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Gartner from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gartner in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Gartner from $345.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Gartner from $348.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.50.

Insider Transactions at Gartner

In other news, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 1,270 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.41, for a total transaction of $436,130.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,452,654.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.50, for a total value of $261,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,345,291.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 1,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.41, for a total transaction of $436,130.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,966 shares in the company, valued at $4,452,654.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,756 shares of company stock worth $10,065,089 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Gartner

(Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.