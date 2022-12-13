Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Makes New $1.22 Million Investment in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 54,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Old Republic International by 2.7% in the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 16,834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Old Republic International by 4.2% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Old Republic International by 3.0% in the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 16,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 2.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 5.7% in the second quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 8,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Old Republic International Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ORI opened at $24.03 on Tuesday. Old Republic International Co. has a 52-week low of $20.27 and a 52-week high of $27.19. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.81.

Old Republic International Cuts Dividend

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 9.48%. Equities analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

Old Republic International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.