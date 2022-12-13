Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 67,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,575,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned 0.17% of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Stock Up 3.3 %

FTXN stock opened at $27.21 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.16. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.97 and a fifty-two week high of $31.87.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.