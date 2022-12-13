Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.41 Million in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 28,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new position in Southern Copper during the second quarter worth $26,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Southern Copper in the first quarter valued at $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southern Copper in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in Southern Copper in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southern Copper in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Southern Copper Price Performance

NYSE:SCCO opened at $60.48 on Tuesday. Southern Copper Co. has a 52 week low of $42.42 and a 52 week high of $79.32. The firm has a market cap of $46.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.34.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.12. Southern Copper had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SCCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern Copper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.83.

About Southern Copper

(Get Rating)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.