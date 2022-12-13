Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Makes New $1.56 Million Investment in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 62,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,556,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Global X Cybersecurity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 42.7% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 10,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 11.6% in the second quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 66,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 6,931 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 109.5% in the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 587,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,693,000 after acquiring an additional 307,129 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 154.0% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 84,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 51,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 340,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,518,000 after purchasing an additional 6,553 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of BUG opened at $22.85 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.21. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 52 week low of $21.21 and a 52 week high of $32.54.

