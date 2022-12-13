3,536 Shares in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Purchased by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,462,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 221.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 450,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $186,151,000 after purchasing an additional 310,237 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter worth about $98,090,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 124.3% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 300,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,553,000 after purchasing an additional 166,786 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,213,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,085,710,000 after purchasing an additional 65,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 154.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 102,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,222,000 after purchasing an additional 62,100 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $456.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $442.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $440.39. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $398.11 and a 52-week high of $524.18.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.