Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 36,602 First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 36,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,498,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 172,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,438,000 after acquiring an additional 45,140 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 18,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 4,998 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 4,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 117,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,763,000 after acquiring an additional 52,581 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

RDVY opened at $45.69 on Tuesday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $38.34 and a 12 month high of $53.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.31.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a $0.218 dividend. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd.

