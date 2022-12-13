Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 62,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of EXC stock opened at $42.50 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $42.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.63. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.19 and a fifty-two week high of $50.71.

Exelon Cuts Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Exelon in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

