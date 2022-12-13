Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN) CFO Larry S. Aichler Sells 15,000 Shares

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Rating) CFO Larry S. Aichler sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $10,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,000 shares in the company, valued at $32,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Professional Diversity Network Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of Professional Diversity Network stock opened at $0.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.85 and its 200-day moving average is $0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.02 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 17.53. Professional Diversity Network, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $1.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Professional Diversity Network in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Professional Diversity Network

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore). The company offers online professional job seeking communities that offers recruitment services, such as single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers.

