Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.25.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Sun Country Airlines alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Sun Country Airlines

In other Sun Country Airlines news, VP William Trousdale sold 10,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,952. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,784 shares of company stock worth $259,344. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Trading Up 1.2 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNCY. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Sun Country Airlines stock opened at $18.57 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 116.07 and a beta of 1.32. Sun Country Airlines has a 1-year low of $13.25 and a 1-year high of $30.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $221.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.16 million. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 4.85%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sun Country Airlines will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 48 aircraft, including 36 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Country Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Country Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.