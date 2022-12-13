Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.07.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $12.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Nitin Sood sold 31,066 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $248,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,150 shares of company stock worth $279,719. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Adaptive Biotechnologies Stock Up 4.5 %
NASDAQ ADPT opened at $8.62 on Tuesday. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 52-week low of $5.95 and a 52-week high of $30.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.09.
Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.05. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 40.95% and a negative net margin of 131.81%. The firm had revenue of $47.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.
Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile
Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Adaptive Biotechnologies (ADPT)
- Why the Cracker Barrel Selloff Looks Overcooked
- Coinbase Global Stock is a Falling Meat Cleaver
- It’s Still Too Soon to Shop for Kohl’s Stock
- Three Small-Cap Biotech Stocks to Consider Now
- Two Blue Chip Health Companies The Institutions Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.