Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.07.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $12.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Nitin Sood sold 31,066 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $248,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,150 shares of company stock worth $279,719. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Adaptive Biotechnologies Stock Up 4.5 %

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,145,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,657,000 after buying an additional 1,176,862 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,119,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,051,000 after buying an additional 1,098,301 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,773,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,605,000 after buying an additional 1,063,352 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 151.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,397,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,306,000 after buying an additional 841,334 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 132.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,201,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,717,000 after buying an additional 685,171 shares during the period. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ADPT opened at $8.62 on Tuesday. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 52-week low of $5.95 and a 52-week high of $30.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.09.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.05. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 40.95% and a negative net margin of 131.81%. The firm had revenue of $47.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

