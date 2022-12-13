The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.75.

NYT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised New York Times from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on New York Times in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

New York Times Stock Performance

NYT opened at $34.48 on Tuesday. New York Times has a 52-week low of $27.58 and a 52-week high of $48.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 33.48 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.41.

New York Times Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.95%.

In other New York Times news, Director David S. Perpich sold 6,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $231,329.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $703,451.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of New York Times by 3,754.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Times in the third quarter worth $27,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in New York Times by 52.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in New York Times by 656.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in New York Times during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

Further Reading

