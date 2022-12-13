ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.33.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. TheStreet raised shares of ABM Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ABM Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 2,521 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $108,403.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,994 shares in the company, valued at $902,742. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ABM Industries

ABM Industries Stock Up 0.1 %

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in ABM Industries by 487.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in ABM Industries during the second quarter worth $38,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ABM Industries during the first quarter worth $41,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in ABM Industries by 104.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ABM Industries during the third quarter worth $38,000. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ABM opened at $45.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. ABM Industries has a 1 year low of $37.68 and a 1 year high of $54.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.86 and its 200-day moving average is $43.86.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that ABM Industries will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

ABM Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. This is an increase from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.53%.

ABM Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.