Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on FLGT. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Fulgent Genetics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a report on Friday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

Fulgent Genetics Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ FLGT opened at $33.35 on Tuesday. Fulgent Genetics has a 12 month low of $31.07 and a 12 month high of $109.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.84. The stock has a market cap of $981.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.50.

Institutional Trading of Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics ( NASDAQ:FLGT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 33.82% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The firm had revenue of $105.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.70 million. Analysts forecast that Fulgent Genetics will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 133.3% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 416.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 1,114.0% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 86.6% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.22% of the company’s stock.

About Fulgent Genetics

(Get Rating)

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19, molecular diagnostic, and genetic testing services to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers genetic tests comprising Focus and Comprehensive oncology panels tests; Beacon carrier screening panels test for inherited conditions; solid tumor molecular profiling for somatic cancer testing; rapid whole genome testing for children in NICU and PICU; newborn genetic analysis panel; single front-line test to detect ataxia-related variants and repeat expansions through sequencing; picture genetics, a patient-initiated genetic testing; whole exome and clinical exome panel tests; whole genome, mutation, and repeat expansion testing services, as well as research service tests.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.