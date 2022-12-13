Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.90.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen increased their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Revance Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Revance Therapeutics Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ RVNC opened at $22.14 on Tuesday. Revance Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $11.27 and a 1-year high of $30.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.56 and its 200-day moving average is $20.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Revance Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Revance Therapeutics

In related news, SVP Dwight Moxie sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.07, for a total transaction of $297,770.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,956.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RVNC. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 1,345.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 918,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,793,000 after acquiring an additional 854,755 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 225.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,121,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,289,000 after acquiring an additional 777,135 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,312,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,449,000 after acquiring an additional 609,841 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 151,392.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 586,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,828,000 after acquiring an additional 585,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,532,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

