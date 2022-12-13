Mondee Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOND) CEO Prasad Gundumogula Acquires 1,900 Shares

Mondee Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOND – Get Rating) CEO Prasad Gundumogula purchased 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.20 per share, for a total transaction of $15,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,378,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,299,993.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Prasad Gundumogula also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 7th, Prasad Gundumogula purchased 2,700 shares of Mondee stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.26 per share, for a total transaction of $22,302.00.

On Monday, December 5th, Prasad Gundumogula bought 2,200 shares of Mondee stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.58 per share, for a total transaction of $16,676.00.

On Friday, December 2nd, Prasad Gundumogula bought 2,000 shares of Mondee stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.86 per share, for a total transaction of $15,720.00.

On Monday, November 28th, Prasad Gundumogula bought 7,000 shares of Mondee stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.14 per share, for a total transaction of $56,980.00.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Prasad Gundumogula bought 15,000 shares of Mondee stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.62 per share, for a total transaction of $129,300.00.

On Thursday, November 17th, Prasad Gundumogula bought 9,000 shares of Mondee stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.08 per share, for a total transaction of $81,720.00.

On Friday, September 16th, Prasad Gundumogula bought 11,200 shares of Mondee stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.84 per share, for a total transaction of $132,608.00.

On Tuesday, September 13th, Prasad Gundumogula bought 256 shares of Mondee stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.07 per share, for a total transaction of $3,345.92.

Mondee Stock Performance

Shares of MOND stock opened at $8.62 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.48. Mondee Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.74 and a 12 month high of $16.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mondee ( NASDAQ:MOND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $39.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.09 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mondee Holdings, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MOND shares. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Mondee from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Mondee in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Mondee

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Mondee during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Mondee during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in Mondee during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $696,000.

About Mondee

Mondee Holdings, Inc operates as a travel technology, service, and content company in the leisure and corporate travel markets. It delivers a technology platform of SaaS, mobile, and cloud products and services to a global customer base. The company is connecting a network of 50,000 leisure travel advisors and gig economy workers to 500 airlines and approximately 1 million hotel and vacation rentals, packaged solutions, and ancillary offerings.

