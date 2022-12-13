Comparing Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) & Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX)

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) and Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Great Ajax and Brixmor Property Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Ajax 1.10% 9.81% 2.12% Brixmor Property Group 27.25% 11.81% 3.91%

Dividends

Great Ajax pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.4%. Brixmor Property Group pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Great Ajax pays out -168.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Brixmor Property Group pays out 88.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Great Ajax has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Brixmor Property Group has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Great Ajax is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Great Ajax has a beta of 1.73, meaning that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brixmor Property Group has a beta of 1.58, meaning that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Great Ajax and Brixmor Property Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Great Ajax 0 0 4 0 3.00 Brixmor Property Group 1 3 7 0 2.55

Great Ajax presently has a consensus price target of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 79.52%. Brixmor Property Group has a consensus price target of $24.04, indicating a potential upside of 6.28%. Given Great Ajax’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Great Ajax is more favorable than Brixmor Property Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Great Ajax and Brixmor Property Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Ajax $77.95 million 2.21 $41.85 million ($0.64) -11.75 Brixmor Property Group $1.15 billion 5.89 $270.19 million $1.08 20.94

Brixmor Property Group has higher revenue and earnings than Great Ajax. Great Ajax is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brixmor Property Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.8% of Great Ajax shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.4% of Brixmor Property Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of Great Ajax shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Brixmor Property Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Brixmor Property Group beats Great Ajax on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Great Ajax

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases. In addition, it acquires and originates small balance commercial loans (SBC) secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed-use retail/residential properties; and invests in single-family and smaller commercial properties through a foreclosure event of a loan or a direct acquisition. The company elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Great Ajax Corp. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Tigard, Oregon.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers. Brixmor is a proud real estate partner to approximately 5,000 retailers including The TJX Companies, The Kroger Co., Publix Super Markets, Wal-Mart, Ross Stores and L.A. Fitness.

