Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.20.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GNK. B. Riley lowered their target price on Genco Shipping & Trading from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Genco Shipping & Trading from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on Genco Shipping & Trading to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Genco Shipping & Trading Price Performance

NYSE:GNK opened at $14.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.43. The company has a market cap of $620.94 million, a P/E ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.05. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 52-week low of $11.92 and a 52-week high of $27.15.

Genco Shipping & Trading Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genco Shipping & Trading

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a $0.78 dividend. This is an increase from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 21.27%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.58%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 16.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,657,155 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $33,294,000 after buying an additional 371,563 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 18.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,547,270 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $19,387,000 after buying an additional 243,011 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,092,412 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,688,000 after buying an additional 39,617 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 4.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 810,808 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,159,000 after buying an additional 36,778 shares during the period. Finally, Ion Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 786.7% in the second quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 691,148 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,353,000 after buying an additional 613,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

Featured Stories

