Woodline Partners LP Acquires New Holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intrust Bank NA raised its position in shares of Catalent by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Catalent by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,303,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,392,949,000 after buying an additional 2,011,520 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Catalent by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 176,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,807,000 after buying an additional 8,760 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Catalent by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 25,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 2nd quarter worth about $679,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Catalent Stock Performance

Catalent stock opened at $45.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.29. The company has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Catalent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.69 and a fifty-two week high of $130.97.

Insider Activity at Catalent

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.24). Catalent had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Thomas W. Hawkeswood sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total transaction of $72,037.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,495.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Catalent news, insider Thomas W. Hawkeswood sold 930 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total value of $72,037.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,364 shares in the company, valued at $415,495.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Grippo sold 2,451 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $161,349.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,171,247.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,161 shares of company stock valued at $273,713. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTLT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Catalent from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Catalent from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Catalent from $120.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Catalent from $123.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Catalent currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.80.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

