Woodline Partners LP Purchases Shares of 11,049 Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,049 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in Twilio by 255.1% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Twilio by 3.8% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Twilio by 2.6% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 72,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Twilio by 10.3% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Twilio news, insider Eyal Manor sold 397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total value of $30,306.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,915,452.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Twilio news, insider Eyal Manor sold 397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total value of $30,306.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,915,452.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total transaction of $181,585.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,227,043.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,170 shares of company stock valued at $579,649. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Stock Up 5.8 %

TWLO opened at $48.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.01 and a 200 day moving average of $75.07. The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 1.38. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.00 and a 12 month high of $279.80. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.33). The company had revenue of $983.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.17 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 36.17% and a negative return on equity of 8.20%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -3.82 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TWLO shares. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Twilio from $175.00 to $110.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Twilio from $153.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BTIG Research cut shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen cut shares of Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Twilio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Twilio has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.18.

Twilio Profile

(Get Rating)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.