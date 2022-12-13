Pardes Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRDS) Insider Sean P. Brusky Buys 21,000 Shares

Pardes Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRDS – Get Rating) insider Sean P. Brusky acquired 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.19 per share, with a total value of $24,990.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,990. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Pardes Biosciences Stock Down 4.2 %

PRDS opened at $1.15 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.24 and a 200 day moving average of $2.65. Pardes Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $17.76.

Pardes Biosciences (NASDAQ:PRDS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.09. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pardes Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRDS. Tang Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pardes Biosciences by 267.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 364,037 shares during the last quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Pardes Biosciences by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP now owns 2,275,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,210,000 after acquiring an additional 95,172 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pardes Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pardes Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pardes Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $139,000. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Pardes Biosciences from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Pardes Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics to improve the lives of patients suffering from life-threatening disease. Its lead candidate is the PBI-0451 that is in clinical development stage to treat and prevent severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 infections and associated diseases.

