Pardes Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRDS) Insider Sean P. Brusky Buys 21,000 Shares

Pardes Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRDS – Get Rating) insider Sean P. Brusky acquired 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.19 per share, with a total value of $24,990.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,990. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Pardes Biosciences Stock Down 4.2 %
PRDS opened at $1.15 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.24 and a 200 day moving average of $2.65. Pardes Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $17.76.
Pardes Biosciences (NASDAQ:PRDS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.09. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pardes Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Pardes Biosciences from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.
Pardes Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics to improve the lives of patients suffering from life-threatening disease. Its lead candidate is the PBI-0451 that is in clinical development stage to treat and prevent severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 infections and associated diseases.
